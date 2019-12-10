‘He filled our lives with warmth, humour and togetherness’ - family’s tributes to Crawley councillor

“Geraint had a deep moral compass and actively worked to make the world a better place for everyone in it, especially future generations.”

The family of Crawley councillor and former teacher Geraint Thomas, who died on November 27, have shared their pride in his life and work.

The 69-year-old’s death came as a shock to friends and colleagues on both sides of the political divide and his family said they were ‘deeply touched’ by the messages of support they had received.

In a statement sent by daughter Helen, they said: “Losing Geraint so suddenly is an incredible shock to us all. He leaves a gaping hole in our family which can never be filled.

“However, we have been deeply touched by the kind messages and thoughtful letters we have received from far and wide, with so many people sharing their fond memories of our husband, father and grandfather.”

Born William Geraint Thomas on March 17 1950, the future Labour politician was educated at The College of Richard Collyer, in Horsham, where he was quite the sportsman, playing rugby and cricket and proving himself to be a rather handy opening bat.

His future wife, Jen, went to Horsham High School for Girls and the pair met up again at Aberystwyth University, where she read English and he studied geography. They married at St Mary’s, in Horsham, on August 9, 1974.

The couple recently became grandparents to twin boys, doting over the little ones, who were named Hugh and Thomas.

Describing Geraint as a ‘loving, kind and generous family man’, Helen added: “A devoted husband, adoring father and besotted grandfather, he filled our lives with warmth, humour, and togetherness’.

Crawley born and bred, the community spirit was in his blood thanks to his father, Lloyd, who was very active across the growing town. When Geraint took early retirement from teaching, that same social conscience made it unlikely he would spend his spare time idle.

The family said: “While the hours he spent as a councillor were not without sacrifice to family life, we were all very particularly proud of his political achievements.

“He never lost an election he stood in, and increased his majority every time he was elected, and we all knew this was because the voters could see how hard he worked and how much he cared for Crawley.

“We are particularly proud of his environmentalism and his social conscience.”

Outside of politics, he was a fanatical supporter of the Wales rugby team and – as he always reminded his family – the ‘England and Wales’ cricket team.

Music too held a special place in his heart. As well as being passionate about the classical composers, he enjoyed the songs of Bob Dylan and the Beatles, sang in a number of choirs and could play the piano and cello.

On top of that, he served on the managing committee at Crawley Open House and as a trustee of Ifield Park Care Home.

His family said: “We would hope that the people of Crawley would remember Geraint as someone who cared deeply for their town.”

A service of thanksgiving will be held at St Margaret’s Church, Ifield, at 1pm on December 17.

The family has asked for no flowers to be sent, but anyone who would like to make a donation in Geraint’s memory can do so via www.crawleyopenhouse.co.uk/makea-donation or www.ifieldparkcarehome.co.uk/fundraising