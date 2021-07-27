Henry Smith MP hopes Tokyo 2020 Olympic success will leave Crawley residents #InspiredToTry swimming

Henry said: “I send my congratulations to Adam Peaty on another amazing gold medal. Also to Tom Daley and Matty Lee after their sensational performance receiving gold medals. I will be continuing to cheer on the rest of Team GB as the action continues.

“We are fortunate in Crawley to have fantastic facilities and I hope the excitement of the Olympics will provide the motivation for many people to be #InspiredToTry any of the fantastic sports of swimming, para swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming or artistic swimming.

“Who knows, the next Adam Peaty, Ellie Simmonds or Alice Dearing could start their future Olympic journey in our pools!

following the gold medal win for Team GB’s Adam Peaty in the men’s 100 metre breaststroke, Crawley MP Henry Smith is hoping the Olympics will leave local people #InspiredToTry swimming. Picture by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"But even if we don’t unearth the next Olympic superstar, the joy and health benefits being part of a club can bring is more than worth it on its own.”