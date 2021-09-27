Henry Smith MP supports campaign to end 'One Punch Assaults'

The One Punch charity and the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for One Punch Assaults are using this week to promote the dangers around one punch assaults, focusing on the tag line ‘one punch can kill’.

Currently in the UK there is no data on the impacts of One Punch Assaults due to the complexity of disaggregating one punch assaults from other assaults, something the APPG for One Punch Assaults is currently investigating and trying to improve.

Henry said : "One punch assaults can have a devastating and often life-threatening impact.

Henry Smith MP was among a number of parliamentarians who came together this week to raise awareness of 'One Punch assaults', as a part of One Punch Awareness Week

"I was glad to join Dehenna Davison MP and many other colleagues from across the House to raise awareness of the destruction cases like this can cause."

The Chair of the APPG for One Punch Assaults, Dehenna Davison MP, added: "It was great to see so many colleagues from across the House join me in Westminster Hall today to raise awareness of the devastating impacts one punch assaults can have.

"I am incredibly grateful to Henry Smith MP for joining me today, as this is such a personal passion of mine and I appreciate their support on raising awareness of this issue."