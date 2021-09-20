Henry Smith MP welcomes opening of NHS Space at Crawley Hospital

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the news that NHS Property Services has opened an NHS Open Space site at Crawley Hospital.

The NHS Open Space scheme offers clinical and non-clinical spaces for hire on an hourly, daily or sessional basis, with greater flexibility and choice at an affordable price.

Henry said: “I welcome this new initiative, and very much look forward to the benefits it will bring not only to health and wellbeing professionals, but community groups and businesses, which form the backbone of the Crawley community.

“Previously underused space in NHS Property Services’ portfolio will be put to good use, and I’m delighted to hear that the proceeds of the scheme will be reinvested into the NHS.”

Health and wellbeing providers as well as businesses and community groups in Crawley can use NHS Open Space to easily find and book clinical and non-clinical rooms within their local communities, while being reassured of the safety of themselves and their customers or patients.

The intuitive booking system means that users only pay for the time and space they need. It also makes better use of the NHS estate, driving money back into the health service at a critical time.

Christopher King, principal strategic asset manager at NHS Property Services, said: “We know many NHS providers will be looking for more flexible property and space options in the wake of the pandemic as ways of working and operating change.

“For many, cleanliness and infection control will be front of mind, as they will want the confidence to inform their customers or patients they are in a safe space. Safety has been, and still is our number one priority.