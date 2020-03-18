Here are library services you can still use as physical locations are closed

The closure of all 36 libraries in West Sussex may have come as a shock to many – but there is still an extensive online catalogue for people to browse.

The county council has reminded people that they can sign up online at www.westsussex.gov.uk – search for ‘join the library’ – to find thousands of downloadable books, audiobooks, magazines, comics and newspapers.

Duncan Crow, cabinet member for fire & rescue and communities, said: “We appreciate that the closures happened quickly and may have come as a shock to some of our current users, but the decision to close all libraries was not taken lightly and the health of our staff and the residents of West Sussex is paramount.

“The library service is working on ways to mitigate some of the issues that our regular users are experiencing, but we do apologise for any inconvenience this will no doubt cause and further updates will be issued in due course.”

In the meantime, all books and other items borrowed by members will be automatically renewed, and no fines or charges will be issued.

There is no need to call the renewals line to stop books and other items from going overdue.