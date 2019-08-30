Here’s what redevelopment of Crawley Station Gateway could look like
Developers are planning to convert Overline House into housing and build three new blocks of flats to the west of the offices.
A planning application has been submitted to the council for the new buildings with a separate application to convert Overline House expected to follow.
Overline House, Crawley (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-150112-092725008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 900673
Overline House, Crawley (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-150112-092800008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 900673
Plans for new blocks of flats next to Crawley Railway Station, with Overline House due to be retained and converted into homes
Other 3rd Party
Plans for new blocks of flats next to Crawley Railway Station, with Overline House due to be retained and converted into homes
Other 3rd Party
View more