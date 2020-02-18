Historic appointment as council names first Sikh Cabinet member

A new cabinet member has been appointed at Crawley Borough Council.

Following the death of former councillor Geraint Thomas in November, the leader of the council Peter Lamb has chosen councillor Gurinder Jhans as the new cabinet member for environmental services and sustainability.

Councillor Jhans is believed to be the first Sikh to hold a cabinet post at Crawley Borough Council.

Gurinder was born and raised in Crawley. He attended Hazelwick School and went on to study at the University of Westminster before gaining a master’s degree in International Law & Politics from King’s College London.

He has worked in Parliament for four years and is currently a senior parliamentary researcher for a Member of Parliament.

Gurinder told the Observer: “I’m delighted to take on this role particularly at a time when the climate emergency has been recognised as one of the most pressing issues we face.

“Geraint was my Geography teacher at school, so I’m determined to continue his legacy and bring the same passion he had to improving the environment of our town.

“He was the primary architect of our climate emergency motion which passed unanimously.

“I hope we can do his memory justice by taking steps to reduce the carbon footprint of the council and the town in the coming months and years.”

Prior to this he has volunteered for Amnesty International and taken part in the Faith & Belief Forum’s UN award-winning leadership programme where teams of university students from different faiths and non-religious beliefs collaborate to create social action projects.

Councillor Peter Lamb said: “The world is facing a climate crisis.

“To survive we need to work decisively and creatively to move the way we work, live and play onto a sustainable footing. With his policy background in Westminster and his passion for making a difference, I know Gurinder is the right candidate for taking on this challenge at Crawley Borough Council.”

The borough council’s cabinet now consists of leader of the council Peter Lamb, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for planning and economic development Peter Smith, cabinet member for housing Ian Irvine, cabinet member for wellbeing Chris Mullins, cabinet member for public protection and community engagement Brenda Smith and cabinet member for environmental services and sustainability Gurinder Jhans.