Homes England project director to attend next Talk Ifield meeting

Homes England will face a grilling when the Talk Ifield community group holds an open meeting to discuss plans for 10,000 homes west of Crawley.

The meeting follows on from a Q&A with councillors in January, where residents heard presentations from local councillors about the plans, which would add three neighbourhoods to the town, bringing 3,500 affordable homes, new schools and a western relief road.

Talk Ifield chairman Mark Sudan said: “During the thoughtful and well-informed discussion that followed, people voiced concerns about increased traffic volumes, loss of green space, lack of infrastructure, pressure on local services, and many other issues.

“On March 16, it will be the turn of Homes England themselves to face local residents at a Talk Ifield meeting.

“Ken Glendinning, project director for the West of Ifield development, will be joining us to explain and update us on Homes England’s plans, and – crucially – to listen directly to the views and concerns of members of our local community.”

The meeting will be held at the Elim Church, The Mardens, Ifield, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

With the church only able to hold 180 people, Mr Sudan advised that anyone wishing to attend should arrive at 6.30pm.