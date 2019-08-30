Hundreds of new Crawley flats planned next to railway station

Revised plans for hundreds of new flats next to Crawley’s railway station have been submitted.

Developers secured outline permission in 2016 to demolish Overline House, which has the station on the ground floor, and build three blocks of 308 flats alongside a multi-storey car park for commuters and public realm improvements.

Plans for new blocks of flats next to Crawley Railway Station, with Overline House due to be retained and converted into homes

However the scheme has been altered so Overline House would be retained and converted into 81 flats with two extra floors, with a remodelled station concourse on the ground floor.

Three new blocks of flats totalling 223 units would be built to the west of the office building with undercroft parking and landscaping.

The existing surface car park between Overline House and Moka nightclub would be retained and improved with no multi-storey car park provided.

The existing pedestrian footpath bridge over the railway linking East Park with Station Way would be realigned and pass over the ground level car park link between buildings two and three.

A planning application for the three new blocks of flats has been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.

A separate application is due to be submitted for the works to Overline House.

According to the developers, officers and its partners have been proactively engaged with the applicant to bring forward the redevelopment of the site since outline permission was granted in August 2016.

However the scheme has needed modifying to address issues relating to the railway operations.

This was because Network Rail required unrestricted access to the railway sidings at the south-eastern corner of the site leading to the deletion of the multi-storey car park from the proposals.

Improvements to the public plaza in front of Overline House with improved access to Crawley Railway Station would be delivered as part of the development.

However public realm enhancements to Station Way and beyond are being delivered separately by Crawley Borough Council in partnership with other organisations.

The planning application concludes: “The Station Gateway site is unique and represents a key gateway to Crawley. Its current condition is no longer fit for purpose and adversely affects the image of the town.

“However, its brownfield urban location, linear shape and split ownerships create difficulties in achieving comprehensive redevelopment particularly given the constraints of the operational railway and station which must continue to provide rail services during redevelopment.”

In a separate scheme Rainier Developments Limited wants to knock down Moka in Station Way and build 152 new apartments, with commercial and retail units on the ground floor.

