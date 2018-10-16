Katy Bourne re-selected by Tories to fight 2020 Sussex PCC election

Katy Bourne has been re-selected by the Conservatives to fight the 2020 Police and Crime Commissioner election in Sussex.

The role of PCC was created in 2012 to replace the abolished police authorities as a way of improving public accountability.

Mrs Bourne was first elected in November 2012, finishing well ahead of the second-place Labour candidate.

She was then re-elected in May 2016 gaining more first preference votes but polling a similar share of the vote after second preferences were counted.

The Conservatives re-selected Mrs Bourne as their candidate to contest the next Sussex PCC election, due to be held in May 2020, at a meeting in Lancing last night (Monday October 16).

Afterwards she tweeted: “Delighted to be re-selected tonight by Conservative members across Sussex to be their PCC candidate for forthcoming election May 2020 - a huge privilege & honour to have their continued support.”

Brandon Lewis, chairman of the Conservative Party, tweeted: “Congratulations Katy Bourne great news and look forward to working with you on re election.”

Rob Lee, Conservative group leader on Hastings Borough Council, added: “It was an honour to come and support you Katy, congratulations!”

Ginny Heard, a Mid Sussex district councillor, added: “Delighted that Katy Bourne has been re-selected tonight as the Police and Crime Commissioner candidate for Sussex by Conservative members across Sussex. Well done Katy!”