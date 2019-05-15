Keeping Queens Square decent is not much to ask for

Queen’s Square is costing the tax payer millions to renovate, but if you sat in Queens Square today you would be forgiven for thinking that the paving slabs had been down for a decade.

It is utterly filthy, highlighted by the patch in the centre where the fountain operates which is of course clean and shows what the rest looked like when it was installed just over a year ago. The issue of keeping the square clean after it was done (including chewing gum) was raised by many councillors at consultation meetings before they began the work. They assured us that these stones would be coated with a substance that helps to repel dirt... well, if they were I hope they’re asking for a refund because it clearly doesn’t work. I’ve been told that council staff still do not have the right equipment to properly clean it. Why not?

And then there’s The Pavement (the footpath down the side of M&S) which hasn’t even been fully opened yet and there are already issues. The block paving is uneven with gaps and paving stones at randomly different levels across the entirety of it!

If this was someone’s driveway they’d rightfully be demanding answers for such a shoddy job! So to sum up, the first bit is now filthy and hasn’t been looked after properly and the second bit is badly done and isn’t even finished yet.

As a Crawley-born local I’m very proud of this town and a basic thing like keeping Queens Square looking decent is not much to ask of the council. While I’m writing this, I might as well (again) mention that Chichester Close play area urgently needs renovating... (just ask for a few thousand Tilgate residents)