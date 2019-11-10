Lib Dems select general election candidate for Crawley

The Lib Dems have selected their candidate to contest next month’s general election in Crawley.

Khalil Yousuf, a corporate solicitor who until recently was a legal director at a global aviation company close to the town, volunteers and also campaigns on issues such as education, homelessness, mental and physical health, transport and leisure facilities.

He was vice chair for policy with the Liberal Democrats in Croydon, has spoken at conference and was a prospective MEP candidate in the 2019 European Elections.

He said: “More than 20,000 people in Crawley voted to remain in European Union. I am standing here to give those people and others who do not want a damaging hard Brexit a clear and democratic choice to vote for an exit from Brexit.”

He added: “Crawley needs the support of a Liberal Democrat MP who can help to improve access to mental and physical health, get more funding for schools and improve our roads and transport infrastructure. The people want change. It is time the people get a fresh alternative to old Labour and Tory politics in Crawley. The Liberal Democrats are a change for the better.”

Mr Yousuf has a long history of supporting vulnerable people, providing legal assistance without charge. He has negotiated extensively with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on refugee rights and is a board member for Global Lawyers for Refugees and has lobbied for minority rights at the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

He has offered his expertise to Water Aid, Humanity First and other organisations without charge, developing clean water and alternative energy projects in Africa. He is also a trustee of Charity Walk for Peace which raises millions of pounds for British charities, including the Poppy Appeal.

He is also a writer, publishing a number of articles for inews and The Economist.

Mr Yousuf said he aspires for a stronger, more tolerant and fairer Britain, adding: “Becoming a politician is about public service. It is about making the lives of everyone no matter their differences, better and fairer.

“It is about uniting our country, standing up for the vulnerable and demanding better by striving to make sure Britain stands for freedom from injustice and unfairness, and is beacon of justice, tolerance and equality. Together, we can make that a reality.”

Other candidates standing in Crawley are:

Wayne Bayley (Brexit Party)

Iain Dickson (Green Party)

Peter Lamb (Labour)

Henry Smith (Conservatives)