Line-up announced for Crawley’s Question Time

Community safety, Brexit, health and Gatwick Airport are among the topics that are up for discussion at Crawley’s own version of Question Time on Thursday March 14.

The full panel for this year’s event has been announced.

It takes place from 7-9pm in the Civic Hall, giving residents an opportunity to ask questions about topics important to them.

This year’s panel is:

- Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council

- Councillor Duncan Crow, Leader of the Opposition at Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Councillor

- Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council

- Chief Inspector Rosie Ross, District Commander, Crawley Police

- Dr Laura Hill, Acting Clinical Chair, Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group

- Vicki Illingworth, Principal, Crawley College

- Laiba Baig, Crawley Young Persons Council.

Crawley Question Time takes the form of an independently-chaired general debate and discussion.

There are no set topics so attendees can raise any areas or concerns for discussion, such as community safety, Brexit, health, Gatwick Airport, parking, the economy and much more.

The event will be chaired by Jo Gumb, Managing Director of White Label creative.

It is open to everyone; the public, business leaders and partner organisations.

The council says that the views and comments expressed will help Crawley Borough and others to plan work on improving services and the town in general.

Peter Lamb said: “As a council, Crawley believes that it is important we give residents the chance to hold decision-makers to account. Crawley Question Time is a great chance to ask questions about our town and to raise the issues which matter to you in front of local decision-makers, such as myself.

“These evenings are always full of lively debate, so please sign up now and come along to let us know what you’re thinking!”

To register to attend the debate visit https://crawleyquestiontime2019.eventbrite.co.uk/

