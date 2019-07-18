Long-service awards for Crawley councillors

The final full council meeting at Crawley town hall saw two councillors honoured for their long service to the town.

Ian Irvine (Lab, Broadfield) and Brenda Burgess (Con, Three Bridges) were presented with badges by mayor Raj Sharma having been on the council for 20 years and 15 years respectively.

Brenda Burgess and Raj Sharma

Mr Sharma also presented gifts to former councillors Chris Cheshire, Carlos Portal-Castro, Brian Quinn, Martin Stone and Lisa Vitler, who either stepped down or lost their seats during May’s elections.

Gifts will also be given to Nigel Boxall, Jan Tarrant, Andrew Skudder and Laura-Lee Wilcock who were unable to attend the meeting.

Demolition of part of the town hall is due to start in October. The council is likely to meet in the Charis Centre, West Green Drive, until the new town hall is completed in the summer of 2021.