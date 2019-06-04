Major Copthorne housing development approved

More than 150 new homes in Mid Sussex will be built with electric car charging points in their garages.

Members of the district council’s planning committee said they were ‘delighted’ on Thursday with the addition to the development, which will be built west of Copthorne.

Artist's impression of the new homes

The issue of future-proofing the site had been raised during the consultation period, and chairman Robert Salisbury (Con, Cuckfield) was keen for the public to know that their views had been taken on board.

He said: “I would like the residents to know that we have considered them. I think that’s important when we get a development of this size coming in next door to you.”

The charging points will be in 158 garages on the 303-home development.

The site makes up the first two phases of a 500-home scheme from developer St Modwen, which was given outline planning permission by the council in 2016.

The rest of the scheme includes a doctors’ surgery and primary school.

Work on a spine road linking the development to a newly-constructed roundabout on Copthorne Way as well as commercial units is already underway.

Another point raised during the consultation – as well as by Sussex Police – was the safety of a planned play area.

There were calls for railings and a gate to be added to protect the children and keep them away from the nearby road.

That protection is now part of the plan.

Mr Salisbury added: “So often residents think that we don’t take too much notice of what they say – but we jolly well do.”

The development, in Copthorne Way, will include 91 homes classed as affordable.

The committee was told that discussions were ongoing with Metrobus to ensure it would be served by a bus route.

Neville Walker (Con, East Grinstead – Town) said of the application: “I’m delighted to see this development. I think it’s admirable.”