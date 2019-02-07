Major upgrade for Gatwick Airport’s railway station

Plans for major improvements to Gatwick Airport’s ageing railway station are expected to be given the nod by Crawley Borough Council.

An application to build a first-floor concourse and entrance area above platforms 5, 6 and 7 will be considered by the planning committee on Monday (February 11).

The station opened in 1958 and, despite reconstruction and renovation over the years, has found it harder and harder to cope with the ever-increasing passenger numbers.

The application would see platforms 5 and 6 widened, with new lifts and escalators fitted to platforms 3-7.

The new concourse would have a curved roof, while canopies would also be put up over platforms 3-7.

Alterations to the land east of the railway line – to include a two-storey ‘back of house’ building – would mean a public footpath would have to be diverted.

A report to the planning committee said the work would help to address ‘qualitive issues’ affecting the operation of the station.

It added: “The proposal would, it is considered, provide enhanced passenger experience in the longer term at the railway station at Gatwick Airport, resulting in improved passenger access and egress to/from the airport by train.

“It would not add to airport terminal capacity and would not of itself increase passenger numbers.”

The application can be viewed by logging on to www.crawley.gov.uk and searching for CR/2018/0273/FUL in the Planning and Development section.

The committee will meet at the town hall at 7.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.