Massive 10,000-home development between Horsham and Crawley proposed

A massive 10,000-home development west of Ifield is being proposed by Homes England.

The large-scale strategic site on the edge of Crawley would include 35 per cent affordable housing, primary and secondary schools, a new western relief road, community facilities and would help to create 10,000 new jobs.

The target is for 50 per cent green space in the new development, with Ifield Meadows protected and a comprehensive flood protection scheme.

Homes England has launched a public consultation on the plans which will run until December.

The Government’s housing agency has also been in discussions with Horsham District Council as the authority carries out a review of its local plan and looks at potentially allocating new strategic sites.

Homes England said: “At the appropriate time we will support the local authorities to secure the opportunity to create the next new neighbourhoods for Crawley, complete with the social, health and transport infrastructure to make it a place which residents will be proud to make their home and existing residents can benefit from.”

They added: “We are seeking to create a new sustainable community on land to the west of Ifield. The neighbourhoods will deliver homes in West Sussex where they are most needed, new infrastructure and green spaces to create a vibrant new community. In addition to providing the new homes, we will also provide a link road, schools, and other community facilities and we want you to feedback on our proposals.”

It went on to describe how it would work with residents to ‘build a great community for both existing and new residents’ and would invest in the right infrastructure as well as homes.

HE said it recognised infrastructure had to be delivered early to benefit both existing and future communities and is also commited to creating a suustainable new community with biodiversity net gain ‘leaving a richer more diverse environment after the work’.

