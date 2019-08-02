Massive development planned west of Ifield ‘an utter disgrace’ — readers react

Plans for a massive development between Horsham and Crawley have been branded an ‘utter disgrace’ by readers.

Earlier this week Homes England, the Government’s housing agency, unveiled plans for 10,000 homes on land west of Ifield.

The large-scale strategic site on the edge of Crawley would include 35 per cent affordable housing, primary and secondary schools, a new western relief road, community facilities and would help to create 10,000 new jobs.

HE has launched a consultation on its proposals as it waits to see if Horsham District Council will allocate the site as part of its local plan review.

Readers took to the County Times’ and Crawley Observer’s Facebook pages to react to the scheme.

One said: “Unbelievable. How many more houses can this area possibly take? It’s an utter disgrace and needs to stop. This once beautiful part of West Sussex is being destroyed.”

Others asked how schools, doctors, hospitals and roads would cope with such a massive number of new homes in the area, and where the new jobs would be for ‘this massive influx of people’.

Another Facebook user said: “This is a ridiculous proposal. How are the road and rail structures supposed to take on the extra loads, when they cant cope now? How will the schools, doctors, hospitals cope?”

But one reader struck a more balanced tone, saying: “As long as the infrastructure is included go ahead! Happy to have more homes providing the infrastructure is there. Of course that’s unlikely though.”

Another wrote: “We need more homes obviously. But, we need the infrastructure before you continue to build thousands of new homes.”

Richard Symonds, from the Ifield Society, called the plans ‘grotesque’ and felt they showed a disregard for both the local community and the democratic planning process.

He is recommencing the society’s ramblettes every Saturday morning until October, starting tomorrow (Saturday August 3) from and to The Plough 11am-1pm.