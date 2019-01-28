NCP operated car park’s new signs and CCTV poles branded ‘ridiculous’ and ‘hideous’

Concerns that parking provider NCP was not ‘playing by the rules’ in Crawley have been heard in the House of Commons.

The borough council received a number of complaints and was asked to investigate after Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras and signage were put up without planning permission in car parks in The Boulevard and Cross Keys, next to the Grade II listed St John’s Church.

The issue was raised by Crawley MP Henry Smith in Parliament

Duncan Peck (Con, Maidenbower) said the cameras and signs were installed around a year ago.

The Cross Keys matter has been called in for discussion by the planning committee on February 11.

Mr Peck pointed out that operating without advertising consent for the signage was a criminal offence, adding that any evidence used to hand out parking fines to motorists ‘must be gained lawfully in the first place’.

He added: “Our view is, NCP has a legal obligation to abide by the law and to follow the correct procedure.”

Crawley borough councillor Duncan Peck criticised the new signs at Cross Keys car park

His views were shared by Henry Smith MP, who said in the Commons: “An NCP car park in the centre of Crawley has been sending demands to motorists – fines as it were – even though they haven’t had the correct planning permission obtained for signage.”

He sought assurances that a parking code of practice bill put together by East Yorkshire MP Greg Knight, would soon become law.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said it was an issue that concerned many people around the country.

Stating that drivers expected NCP to ‘play by the rules’, she added: “The private members bill has gathered support both across the house and with industry trade bodies, creating a single code of practice that applies to all private parking operators.

“This will be a significant step towards greater fairness and I do look forward to its swift passage in the Lords.”

A council spokesman said NCP had submitted retrospective applications for the cameras and signage.

In December, permission was given for the cameras in the Boulevard car park site, opposite the town hall, but the signage was refused.

The spokesman added: “It is unclear yet if NCP will lodge an appeal against the refusal.

“None of these car parks are owned or controlled by the council and the legality of any tickets issued is a matter between the individuals issued with the tickets and the owners/operators of the car parks.”

Objecting to the Cross Keys application, Mr Peck said: “The CCTV poles with what appears to be spikes facing downwards looks like something from a prison camp, its hideous.”

Francis Guidera (Con, Tilgate) said the quantity and size of the signs was ‘not just disproportionate to the need and location, but frankly absolutely ridiculous’.

He added: “The fact that they put this all in without planning permission only serves to compound my problem with the whole thing.”

A spokesman for NCP said: “We have submitted advertising consent applications and are liaising with the council on these.

“We have been and are keeping the British Parking Association informed at all times on this.

“Neither planning consent nor advertising consent affects the validity of any parking charge notices issued in these car parks as a parking charge notice is issued where a motorist does not adhere to the terms and conditions of the car park on a breach of contract basis.”