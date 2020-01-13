New adventure golf course with wild forest theme planned in Crawley

An adventure golf course is being proposed at Tilgate Forest.

The facility is planned on a parcel of land at the front of Tilgate Forest Golf Centre, currently an area of grassland featuring picnic tables and an overflow car park.

A planning application has been submitted for the 18-hole wild forest-themed adventure golf facility ad the removal of the outdoor seating area as well as the reconfiguration of the car park to provide 25 extra spaces.

According to the applicant, Glendale Golf Limited, which runs the centre on behalf of Crawley Borough Council, the course has been designed to be accessible for people with disabilities or mobility issues.

The theme of the course is ‘wild forest’ as it is set within a woodland standing and has been designed to incorporate trees and other features to improve the visual amenity of the area.

The application says: “The proposed adventure golf facility provides diversity to and would economically support the existing golf facilities on offer at the Tilgate Forest Golf Centre whilst also forming an attraction to serve the local population and visitors, providing for a range of ages and abilities and also serving as an introduction to golfing.”

To comment on the application visit www.crawley.gov.uk/planning using code CR/2019/0863/FUL.