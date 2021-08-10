New Crawley crossing planned near school

Location of the proposed new crossing (Photo from Google Maps Street View)

A total of £2.35 million in funding was secured from phase two of the Department for Transport’s active travel fund.

This money will be used to deliver permanent walking and cycling improvements across the county.

The schemes are not just about improving safety, but will also be designed to make places better, healthier and greener.

One of the projects is the school gate and active travel improvements proposals.

A public consultation on six schemes in Shoreham, Crawley, Worthing, Littlehampton, Hassocks and between Bognor to Chichester, is currently being held until Sunday, August 15.

The £850,000 project will help create links with local communities and encourage walking and cycling to and from schools.

The aim of the Cralwey project is to provide a safer crossing point for pedestrians close to the Gatwick School so access is improved to businesses the school and bus stops.

The proposals include:

• Push button controlled traffic signal crossing for pedestrians

• Widening and resurfacing of the footways immediately adjacent to the crossing

• Resurfacing of the road to allow installation of high friction surfacing to improve safety for those on the crossing

• Retention of the existing bus stops

• Retention of the existing bus lane.