New restrictions at Tilgate Park for dog walkers supported in principle

A public consultation will now be held to gauge feeling for a three-year Public Space Protection Order covering all areas of the park (unless specified otherwise) and banning dogs from the children’s play area and Walled Garden.

The final decision on whether to bring the order into effect will be made by the cabinet in June and signed off by the full council in July.

People enjoy the sun at Tilgate Park, Crawley. Pic Steve Robards SR2006011 SUS-200106-163523001

During a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (January 12), members also agreed to reinstate a high-profile programme of education and information to encourage people to keep their dogs leashed.

This will include the installation of vandal proof signage, a communication plan to get the word out and community warden patrols.

A suggestion from the overview & scrutiny commission that a detailed map be drawn up showing the exact areas covered by the order was accepted by the cabinet.

As was the idea of looking into whether a register of professional dog walkers could be set up along with a webpage where people could report incidents.