New roads Crawley named in honour of men who died in First World war

New roads and buildings in Crawley are to be named in honour of men from the village of Lowfield Heath who died during the First World War.

Dowlen Close, Eames Way, Killick Close, Sangster Close, Moore Close, Honour Way, Markey House, Horn House, Butler House, Newell House, Miller House, Croxford House, Holton House, Ellis House, Giles House, Guyatt House and Hitchcock House will all be part of the Forge Wood neighbourhood.

The roads and houses make up Phase 2C of the development.

Announcing the choices at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday night, Geraint Thomas said the men had been commemorated on a memorial scroll in the church of St Michael and All Angels, in Lowfield Heath.

The scroll, which is now housed at Crawley Museum, reads: “Proud and loving memory of the men of this village who in the Great War did their duty even unto death.”

Mr Thomas said: “You might wonder, perhaps if you haven’t got a map in your head, what’s Lowfield Heath got to do with Forge Wood?

“I think most of us realise that Lowfield Heath, or what is called Lowfield Heath now, because it’s really just a bunch of warehouses with a largely unused church, is within half a mile or so of the railway line and then Forge Wood.

“In other words, the men of that village and the people of that village, when it was a working village, knew the countryside that is now becoming the Forge Wood neighbourhood.”

It is hoped that some names from the scroll, which could not be used this time around, can be adopted later in the neighbourhood’s development.

Mr Thomas said he also hoped that each road sign and building name sign would include a small poppy.

Three names – Andrews, Tullett and Harold – are already used in Crawley, and Mr Thomas would like to see poppies added to their signs.

The men:

Mark Dowlen, William Dowlen, William C Eames, Frank Killick, John Killick, Stanley Killick, Edward G. Sangster, Hugh AM Sangster, Alfred T Moore, Francis G Honour, Walter E Markey, Charles B Horn, Thomas Butler, James H Newell, Frank Miller, William C Croxford, R Hubert Holton, Albert E Ellis, Albert Giles, Herbert E Guyatt and Albert Hitchcock.