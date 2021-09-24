New Tesco store could open in Crawley town centre
Tesco plans to open a new Express store in Crawley town centre ‘in the near future’.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 5:18 pm
A planning application to install signage at 17 The Martletts – former home of Topshop and Topman – has been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.
The news comes seven months after Sainsbury’s closed its Queensway store.
A Tesco spokesman said: “We’re always looking for better ways to serve our customers and we hope to open a new Express store in The Martletts Shopping Centre in the near future.”
Last month, the supermarket chain announced it would be opening another Express store in a former Topshop unit in Horsham.