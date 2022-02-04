No cuts in Crawley Borough Council’s budget but reserves could be used to balance books

The budget is set to be approved later this month but was supported during a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (February 2).

Balancing the books is required by law and Peter Lamb, leader of the council, told the meeting a budget had been produced which would enable the council ‘to provide services without making any cuts’.

As for the use of reserves, he said: “This is a balanced budget in that all the costs and all the sources of income do match.

Crawley Town Hall. Pic Steve Robards SR2102021 SUS-210202-115716001

“It’s the first year where we will have used substantial reserves as part of the budget – but in this case it is a sustainable use of them.

“In each case the reserves had been set aside for the purpose which we are dealing with at this particular point in time.”

They included transferring £451,730 from the general fund reserve to cover the additional costs brought about by the pandemic.

A further £1.09m will be transferred from the business rates equalisation reserve to cover a deficit from 2021/22.

The general fund budget – which includes all income and expenditure incurred in the day-to-day running of the council – will stand at £14.319m, which is £901k more than last year.

Reserves are built up during good years to help cover the bad years – and the entire country has experienced those recently.

Mr Lamb warned that a permanent reduction in the council’s income could leading to more savings being made.

He said: “Were we to go into a situation where we would permanently see our income reduced, we would then have to make savings decisions.

“[This] was the situation last year when we had to make several sets of savings and cuts in order to balance the budget for what is going to be a number of years’-worth of lower council tax, lower business rate retention in our area.”

The council is expected to collect more than £115m in business rates in 2022/23, of which half will go to the government and 10 per cent to the county council.