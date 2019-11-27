Noor Mosque set to host an election debate event

A general election debate night will take place at Noor Mosque, Langley Drive, Crawley on Wednesday (December 4)

All four Crawley candidates, Henry Smith, Conservative, Peter Lamb, Labour, Khalil Yousuf, Lib Dem, and Iain Dickson, Green, are set to take part.

The event, which is hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, Crawley, starts at 7pm.

It will include questions from the audience and the candidates will be asked to present their visions of their future plans for Crawley and the nation.

Ahsan Ahmedi, organiser of the event, said: “This will be a unique occasion to hold the hustings on the premises of the mosque complex. It is, I believe the first such event to be held in Crawley, maybe in the UK. We invite all residents in Crawley to join us.”

To reserve a seat at the venue call 07888669338 or email ahsanahmedi@aol.com