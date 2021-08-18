Plans to convert offices above Crawley bank into flats

Barclay House in Crawley's High Street (Photo from Google Maps Street View)

Daejan Commercial Properties Limited wants permission for a change of use of the first and second floor for the building on the corner of the High Street and Orchard Street.

The ground floor is occupied by Barclays Bank and does not form part of the application submitted to Crawley Borough Council.

The plans would see the upper two floors of Barclay House converted into 15 flats.

A total of 17 parking spaces and 25 cycle spaces would be provided to serve the homes.