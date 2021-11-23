Commenting after speaking in the House of Commons, Henry said: "English Channel migrant crossings are not only illegal and inhumane, but a security risk to our country.

"The Nationality & Borders Bill will help to prevent the horrific trade in people trafficking.

"However, it’s clear that there’s no time to waste and this is an issue which requires action now.”

Henry Smith MP has questioned the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, in Parliament over English Channel migrant crossings, which are illegal as well as unsafe. Picture by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Speaking in the House of Commons, Henry Smith MP asked the Home Secretary: "The Nationality & Borders Bill will indeed be a significant piece of legislation to prevent illegal English Channel migration crossings from taking place and it is shameful that the Labour party is voting against it.

"But it will be many months before that legislation is on the statute books, so what measures can be taken now, particularly in terms of security screening those who are attempting to enter the United Kingdom?"

The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, responded: "Let me reassure my hon. Friend that screening takes place, as does interviewing and questioning of everyone who enters our country illegally.

"So let me be very clear about that. Any notion that that that is not taking place is completely wrong.