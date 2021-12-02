Retrospective plans for gypsy and traveller site on outskirts of Crawley turned down

In April, the borough council served a Stop Notice on the site, east of Radford Farm, after hardstanding was laid, a drainage system installed, and caravans moved on to the land – all without planning permission.

An application was submitted in August but, at a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (November 30), members agreed with officers that it should be refused.

Now the council has to wait for the outcome of an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate before deciding what to do next.

A spokesman said: “As with every planning application there is a right of appeal to the Planning Inspectorate, which is a route that could be pursued by the applicants.

“In this case however…the council has already served an Enforcement Notice to cease the use of the land and clear the site…and this notice is also the subject of an appeal, which is awaiting a decision by the Planning Inspectorate.

“Following last night’s decision, we will notify the Planning Inspectorate of the refusal of planning permission so it is aware of this fact when considering the enforcement appeal.

“The council needs to await the outcome of the enforcement appeal before considering its next steps.”