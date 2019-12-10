St Wilfrid’s students grill Crawley candidates at election hustings

If the General Election could be decided using a clap-o-meter, Crawley would soon be welcoming a Green Party MP.

Climate change was a definite vote winner for sixth-formers at St Wilfrid’s School, which held a hustings attended by all four of the town’s candidates.

Some of the students will be voting for the first time on Thursday (December 12) and had plenty of questions for Iain Dickson (Green), Peter Lamb (Labour), Henry Smith (Conservative) and Khalil Yousuf (Lib Dem).

Topics such as the NHS, human rights, security and, of course, Brexit were covered, and the students had no qualms about making their views known.

Amid the copious applause, whistles and cheers there was only one real ‘boo’. It went to Mr Lamb – but he had just told a room full of St Wilfrid’s students that he attended nearby Holy Trinity School as a lad!

While the debate was largely good-natured, there were one or two talking points.

Mr Lamb asking Mr Smith ‘why did you vote against gay marriage?’ during a discussion about equality for LGBT people was one.

Another was when Mr Lamb acknowledged ‘we allowed people to be racist in the Labour Party for far too long’ when asked about a general lack of trust in politicians.

Brexit found its way into most of the answers given, no matter the topic, and it was clearly a subject some of the sixth-formers were starting to find wearisome.

As one asked: “Will we still be talking about this when my own children go to school?”

There was applause for Mr Yousuf who said Brexit was a ‘distraction’ which had been built on ‘lies, lies & more lies’ and blamed the process for dividing the country.

Mr Smith earned his own applause when he spoke against a No Deal Brexit adding: “Absolutely, there will be an agreement.”

The debate was well-balanced with everyone having their fair share of the limelight.

While it often saw Mr Smith and Mr Lamb going head-to-head on topics such as school funding, crime and the NHS, it was Mr Dickson who appeared to be the students’ favourite.

His comment: “I feel a bit like a member of the public here – all three of them are discussing [Brexit] and I feel a bit out of it, you know” was as close to a ‘mic drop’ moment as any of the candidates came – much to the delight of the students.

But it was views on tackling climate change that really won the day.

That should come as no surprise given that roomful of students will be around for a long while yet, dealing with the damage caused by their parents, grandparents and great grandparents.

It will be interesting to see how the political parties sink or swim over the coming years as more and more of these young people start to vote.