Sussex could gain an extra MP in Parliamentary boundary review

A review of Parliamentary constituencies is underway

Initial proposals released this morning show the county having an extra MP.

The biggest changes would see the creation of a new constituency called East Grinstead and Uckfield, split across both East and West Sussex.

The rest of Wealden would be in a renamed Hailsham and Crowborough.

Lewes would lose Chailey, Plumpton, Ditchling and the surrounding area.

But it would gain Laughton and Upper Dicker, as well as Jevington, Wannock and Lower Willingdon.

Bexhill and Battle would lose Heathfield, but gain Westfield, Three Oaks, Broad Oak and Udimore from Hastings and Rye.

Mid Sussex, having lost East Grinstead, would gain Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint.

Arundel and South Downs would change dramatically and be renamed Shoreham, centering on the town, Southwick and Lancing, but also including the SOuth Downs settlements of Henfield, Steyning, Ashington, Washington, Storrington and Pulborough.

Worthing meanwhile would have its own constituency.

Chichester would gain Petworth but lose Selsey to a newly-named Bognor Regis constituency.

Arundel and Littlehampton would include a number of villages south of Petworth as well as Angmering, Ferring, East Preston, Findon, Findon Valley, Salvington and High Salvington.

Horsham would gain Cowfold but lose Ardingly and Balcombe.

Hove would have its name changed to Hove and Brighton West but there would be no boundary changes.

However Brighton Pavilion would gain the area from Madeira Drive to Queens Park, while Brighton Kemptown would be given an area south of Bear Road and east of Lewes Road, centering on Elm Grove.

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is inviting the public to view and provide feedback on the proposed boundaries as part of an eight-week consultation process.

The Commission is required to ensure that the number of electors in each constituency is more equal; in doing so, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituency boundaries in England and will present its final recommendations to Parliament by July 2023.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit www.bcereviews.org.uk to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on 2 August 2021.

People can comment on anything from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies.

There will be a further two rounds of consultation in 2022.

Following the conclusion of all three consultation periods, the Commission will look at all the evidence received before forming its final recommendations.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.