Sussex MPs pay tribute to colleague who died after stabbing attack at his Essex constituency surgery
Sussex MPs have paid tribute to a Parliamentary colleague who has died after a stabbing attack in Essex today.
Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West in Essex, was attacked on Friday (15 October) at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.
The incident happened at his constituency surgery.
Essex Police confirmed in a statement that a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and a knife had been recovered from the scene.
It is not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
Crawley MP Henry Smith tweeted: “Devastating to hear that Sir David Amess was murdered earlier.
“Less than a month ago he kindly co-sponsored an animal welfare bill I was presenting and was a fellow Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation Patron.
“A terrible loss to Parliament, Essex and decency in public life.”
Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham MP, added: “I have no idea who on earth wanted to commit such appalling violence against my friend & colleague Sir David Amess or why but I do know that he was one of the best and nicest in the House, respected and genuinely liked on all sides and this senseless killing leaves us all numb.”