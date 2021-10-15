Sussex MPs pay tribute to colleague who died after stabbing attack at his Essex constituency surgery

Sir David Amess died today after a stabbing attack

Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West in Essex, was attacked on Friday (15 October) at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

The incident happened at his constituency surgery.

Essex Police confirmed in a statement that a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and a knife had been recovered from the scene.

It is not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Crawley MP Henry Smith tweeted: “Devastating to hear that Sir David Amess was murdered earlier.

“Less than a month ago he kindly co-sponsored an animal welfare bill I was presenting and was a fellow Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation Patron.

“A terrible loss to Parliament, Essex and decency in public life.”