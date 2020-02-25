Sussex’s first IKEA: Series of pictures reveals work is well underway on development

New pictures taken this week show the construction of an IKEA superstore and 600 homes at New Monks Farm, in Lancing, is already well underway.

Full planning permission for the development was finally agreed by Adur District Council earlier this month, after developer The Community Stadium Ltd signed a legal agreement agreeing conditions it must meet as part of the construction and beyond. A date for completion of the build, which also includes a new access roundabout on the A27, has not yet been given.

Work to transform New Monks Farm in Lancing into an IKEA and 600 homes is well underway

