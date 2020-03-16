Talk Ifield meeting on plans for 10,000 homes postponed

A public meeting about plans for 10,000 homes west of Ifield has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Community group Talk Ifield was due to welcome Homes England project manager Ken Glendinning to the Elim Church this evening (March 16).

Chairman Mark Sudan said: “We appreciate that local people will be disappointed not to have the opportunity to question and challenge face-to-face the man in charge of Homes England’s controversial housing plans for the West of Ifield, but we find ourselves in exceptional circumstances completely outside our control.

“We hope to rearrange the meeting with Homes England at some point in the future as soon as we are advised that it is safe to do so, but at this stage we cannot give any indication as to when that is likely to be.”

