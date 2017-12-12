Thameslink trains arrive at more West Sussex stations

Thameslink trains are serving more West Sussex stations as a small number of services transferred from Southern earlier this week.

Both networks are run by Govia Thameslink Railway, which is in the middle of revising its timetables as it looks to take advantage of new infrastructure and trains provided by the Thameslink Investment Programme.

The services transferred to Thameslink from Monday (December 11) are all to or from London Bridge and either depart or arrive at Littlehampton or Horsham.

These will be the new 12-carriage Class 700 trains.

Responding to reports this would mean commuters would have to pay more, GTR explained the ticket changes only affected a small number of passengers from Horley, Salfords, Earlswood, or Redhill.

A spokesman said: “GTR is modernising the network with new trains, upgraded infrastructure and new ways of working to create faster, more frequent journeys across the network.

“This will help address the huge growth in passenger numbers which have doubled in just 12 years on services into London.”

While the new trains replace the previous service operated by Southern, by May 2018 they will form part of the new expanded Thameslink network.

The company says the changes will mean new, faster, and more seamless journeys across the heart of London.

The transferred services are:

05:52 Littlehampton to London Bridge

06:29 Littlehampton to London Bridge

08:02 London Bridge to Horsham

08:28 London Bridge to Horsham

09:29 Horsham to London Bridge

10:00 Horsham to London Bridge

10:57 London Bridge to Horsham

11:27 London Bridge to Horsham

12:28 Horsham to London Bridge

13:00 Horsham to London Bridge

13:57 London Bridge to Horsham

14:27 London Bridge to Horsham

15:30 Horsham to London Bridge

15:58 Horsham to London Bridge

16:57 London Bridge to Littlehampton

17:41 London Bridge to Littlehampton

