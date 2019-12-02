These are the Crawley roads where gritting is being stopped

The exact Crawley roads where gritting will no longer take place during cold weather have been revealed in maps sent to the Observer.

West Sussex County Council has decided to reduce the percentage of the road network it grits from 41 per cent to 31 per cent as part of cost-cutting measures.

The red routes is where gritting will be stopped, blue roads are where it will continue

Roads which will no longer be treated include Rusper Road, Hyde Drive, Fairway, Ifield Green, Warren Drive, Ifield Drive, Tangmere, Road, Gossops Drive, Buckswood Drive, Bewbush Drive, Gasson Wood Road, Sullivan Drive, Barlow Road, Breezehurst Drive, Pelham Drive, Broadfield Drive, Seymour Road, Creasys Drive, Coachmans Drive, Woodmans Hill, Tollgate Hill, Downland Drive, Goffs Park Road, Southgate Drive, Ashdown Drive, Weald Drive, Furnace Drive, parts of Ifield Road, parts of Ewhurst Road, Stagelands, Langley Drive, Martyrs Avenue, County Oak Way, Metcalf Way, Faraday Road, Newton Road, Kelvin Lane, Kelvin Way, The Boulevard, The Broadway, High Street, Three Bridges Road, Mitchells Road, Gales Drive, Crossways, parts of North Road, Bycroft Way, St Mary’s Drive, Chaucer Road, parts of Grattons Drive, Pembroke Road, Somerville Drive, St Catherines Road, Haywards, Wakehams Green Drive, Heathfield, Blindley Road, Station Hill, Billinton Drive, Maidenbower Lane, Maidenbower Drive, Matthews Drive, Lucerne Drive, Pallingham Drive, Harper Drive, Chapman Road. Worth Road, Wentworth Drive, The Ridings and Steers Lane.

Michael Jones, leader of the Labour group at County Hall, said: “It looks like the West Sussex Tories have come up with a scheme that abandons virtually all of the towns across the county.

“Residents face the prospect of being snowed in and even more difficulties in getting to work and carrying on their everyday activities in extreme cold weather conditions. It is a recklessly short sighted measure, there’s no recognition that people won’t be able to get on to the roads that have been cleared if their roads are iced up.

“Any motorists or bus users who end up trapped or stranded on such iced up roads will know they only have the local Tories to thank for their predicament.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We have taken a risk-based approach to identifying the roads most in need of being treated, which prioritises roads that have highest use and provides access to key facilities across the network.

“To make best use of our finite resources, it is important to focus our efforts on gritting roads where there is high demand, so we have reviewed our West Sussex Winter Service Policy in line with the national code of practice, Well Managed Highway Infrastructure. This means the new service level during icy conditions reduces from 41 per cent of the road network to 31 per cent, which equates to 1,283 km of the network and targets high speed/high volume roads.

“The reduction in the amount of network that we treat does produce savings for the authority as we have reduced the number of gritters and drivers we need. The total savings this year are around £150,000 – however, if we get a prolonged spell of frost and snow then costs will increase.

“The county council will continue to promote a ‘safety first’ message and remind road users that those who drive on public highways should do so in a manner and at a speed that is safe, having regard to such matters as the nature of the road, the weather conditions and the traffic conditions.”

