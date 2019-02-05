These are the places in West Sussex where £6million will be spent on highways improvements

A host of highways maintenance schemes have started across West Sussex.
The extensive programme of work, funded by the Department for Transport’s £6million capital injection announced last year, includes:
• Surface treatments to improve roads and footways
• Improvements to highway bridges
• Vehicle safety barrier upgrades
• Some drainage improvements
Roger Elkins, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “The DfT’s October 2018 announcement of £6million in grant funding for West Sussex Highways was great news.
“Since then, senior Highways officers have applied their extensive knowledge and professional expertise in compiling a programme of works which will make best use of the extra funding.
“It is important to realise that this is not the same as the Pothole Action Fund and is to be used for a range of local highway maintenance. Some of the money will be used to treat and repair surfaces to tackle and prevent potholes. Other areas include safety barriers, highway bridge maintenance and some drainage improvements.
“Spending the grant before the end of the financial year presents challenges, particularly if there are extended periods of severe weather, but we have plans in place to make best use of that allocation.”
This is a list of the full improvements in alphabetical order.
Aldwick:
Aldwick Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Rose Green Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Angmering:
Station Road Angmering Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Appledram Lane South Appledram Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Ashurst:
Steyning Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Bersted:
Plover Street Carriageway - Resurfacing
Birdham:
Crooked Lane Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Crooked Lane Capital - Drainage Improvement
Bognor Regis:
Bedford Street Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Den Avenue Carriageway - Resurfacing
Glencathara Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Hook Lane Carriageway - Resurfacing
Richmond Avenue West Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Victoria Drive Carriageway - Structural Repairs
William Street Carriageway - Resurfacing
Bolney:
Cowfold Road Bolney Capital - Signage Projects
Broadbridge Heath:
A264 southbound Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades
Horsham Bypass northbound Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades
A264 Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Broadfield:
A264 Crash Barrier Upgrades
Copthorne Way Crash Barrier Upgrades
Crawley Bypass eastbound Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades
Crawley Bypass eastbound Capital - Signage Projects
Crawley Bypass westbound Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades
Burgess Hill:
Birchwood Grove Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Burdocks Drive Carriageway - Resurfacing
Churchill Way Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Cissbury Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Gatehouse Lane Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Gordon Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Kings Way Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Royal George Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Station Road Footways - Microasphalt
Victoria Gardens Carriageway - Resurfacing
Victoria Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Victoria Way Carriageway - Resurfacing
Wingle Tye Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Bury:
Bury Common Carriageway - Resurfacing
Bury Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Chichester:
The Drive Carriageway - Resurfacing
Whyke Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Climping:
Church Lane Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Coldwaltham:
London Road Carriageway Surface Dressing
Crawley:
Brighton Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Bycroft Way Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Crawley Avenue Crash Barrier Upgrades
Ifield Avenue Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Ifield Drive Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Crawley Ave Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Greenacres (Furnace Green) Footways - Reconstruction
Fairway - (Ifield) Footways - Reconstruction
Brighton Road Cycle Track - Bridge House (Langley Green) Footways - Small Scale Patching
Halland Close (Three Bridges) Footways - Reconstruction
Scott Road (Tilgate) Footways - Reconstruction
Meadowlands (West Green) Footways - Reconstruction
Longwood View (Furnace Green) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Rosamund Road (Furnace Green) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Barnfield Road (Northgate) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Redwood Close (Northgate) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Ash Road (Three Bridges) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Gales Drive (Three Bridge) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Priors Walk (Three Bridges) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Hudson Road (Tilgate) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Livingston Road (Tilgate) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Cuckfield:
Cuckfield Bypass Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades
Leyton Lea Carriageway - Resurfacing
Mytten Close Carriageway - Resurfacing
Donnington:
Grosvenor Road to Poynz Close Footpath - Footways Small Scale Patching
Duncton:
A285 Dog Kennel Bends Carriageway Surface Dressing
Eartham:
A285 bend north of Sea Beach Lodge Carriageway Surface Dressing
East Grinstead:
Alders Avenue Footways - Small Scale Patching
Chapmans Lane Carriageway - Resurfacing
Elizabeth Crescent Footways - Small Scale Patching
Turners Hill Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs
London Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Moat Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Eastergate:
Barnham Road Capital - Drainage Improvement
Felpham:
Flansham Lane Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
The Grove Carriageway - Resurfacing
Findon:
Parham Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Findon Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Fishbourne:
Fishbourne Road East Footways - Microasphalt
Gatwick:
London Road Crash Barrier Upgrades
Goring:
Aldsworth Parade Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Halfway Bridge:
A272 Crash Barrier Upgrades
Handcross:
Brighton Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Hassocks:
Woodlands Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Haywards Heath:
Barnmead to Balcombe Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Bentswood Crescent Footways - Small Scale Patching
Bentswood Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Birch Close Carriageway - Resurfacing
Harlands Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Milton Road Circulator Footways - Small Scale Patching
Priory Way Footways - Small Scale Patching
Rowan Close Footways - Small Scale Patching
South Road to Gower Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Vale Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Henfield:
London Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Henley:
Midhurst Road Crash Barrier Upgrades
Horsham:
Horsham Bypass southbound Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades
North Parade Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Horsted Keynes:
Station Approach Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Hunston:
Selsey Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Hurstpierpoint:
Cuckfield Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Trinity Road to B2116 Footways - Microasphalt
Lancing:
Elms Drive Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Grinstead Lane Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Lynchmere Avenue Carriageway - Structural Repairs
North Farm Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Lindfield:
Linden Grove Carriageway - Resurfacing
Lewes Road Capital - Signage Projects
Linden Grove Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Savill Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Littlehampton:
A259 Crash Barrier Upgrades
Fairway Carriageway - Resurfacing
Fishers Close Carriageway - Resurfacing
Norfolk Place Carriageway - Resurfacing
Pier Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Southfields Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Windmill Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Mannings Heath:
Pound Lane Jnc with A281 Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Newtimber:
Brighton Road Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades
Oving:
Colworth Lane Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Pagham:
Beach Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Canterbury Close Carriageway - Resurfacing
Mill Park Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Pagham Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Plummers Plain:
Church Lane Outside Bramlea Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Pulborough:
Link Lane Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Rudgwick:
Princess Anne Road Carriageway - Resurfacing
Tates Way Carriageway - Resurfacing
Rusper:
Lambs Green & Baldhorn Capital - Drainage Improvement
Prestwood Road & Rusper Road Capital - Drainage Improvement
Rustington:
New Road Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades
Shoreham:
Adur Ferry Footbridge Glass Bridges
Gordon Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Slaugham/Handcross:
High Street Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Slaugham/Pease Pottage:
Old Brighton Road South Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Slinfold:
Roman Gate Roundabout Carriageway Surface Dressing
Slinfold/Clemfold:
Clemsfold Roundabout Carriageway Surface Dressing
Guildford Road & associated rounabouts Carriageway Surface Dressing
A2037 Henfield Road Small Dole Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Sompting:
Boundstone Lane Footways - Microasphalt
South Harting:
New Lane South Carriageway - Resurfacing
South Acre South Carriageway - Resurfacing
Southwater:
Pollards Way Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades
Thakeham:
Crescent Rise Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Three Bridges:
Haslett Ave Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Tillington:
A272 Selham Road Capital - Drainage Improvement
Turners Hill:
Paddock Hurst Road Carriageway Surface Dressing
Paddock Hurst Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Warnham:
Horsham Road Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades
Warnham/Broadbridge Heath:
Guildford Road Carriageway Surface Dressing
Washington:
Horsham Road southbound Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades
West Grinstead:
Steyning Road Carriageway Surface Dressing
West Hoathly:
Vowels Lane Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Worth:
Turners Hill Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Worthing:
Brighton Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Downview Road Footways - Small Scale Patching
Goring Street Crash Barrier Upgrades
Hurston Close Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Lincett Avenue Carriageway - Structural Repairs
Teville Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Winchelsea Gardens Footways - Small Scale Patching
Brighton Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades
Marston Road (Broadwater) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Cote Street Worthing, High Salvington Carriageway - Resurfacing
Cumbrian Close (High Salvington) Carriageway - Resurfacing
West Hill (High Salvington) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Wentworth Close (Salvington) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Bellview Road (West Tarring) Carriageway - Resurfacing
Cranmer Road (West Tarring) Carriageway - Resurfacing
St Dunstans Road (West Tarring) Carriageway - Resurfacing
The Oval (West Tarring) Carriageway - Resurfacing.