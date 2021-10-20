Beech Hurst Gardens, Victoria Park and Muster Green in Haywards Heath, St Johns Park in Burgess Hill, and East Court and Ashplats Wood in East Grinstead are among the 2,127 green spaces in the UK celebrating success.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

It aims to recognise and reward well-managed parks and green spaces, and a Green Flag indicates that an open space has the highest possible environmental standards and excellent visitor facilities.

Beech Hurst Gardens is one of the parks in Mid Sussex that will be flying the Green Flag in 2021/22. Picture: Paul Noble Photographic/ Mid Sussex District Council.

“It’s wonderful news that Beech Hurst Gardens, Victoria Park, St Johns Park, East Court and Ashplats Wood have all retained their Green Flag status for another year,” said councillor John Belsey, Mid Sussex District Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Service Delivery.

“Parks and open spaces have always had a special place in our hearts but the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures we have experienced have made us appreciate them even more,” he said.

“Huge credit must go to our parks and open spaces team who have worked so hard over the past 12 months to manage these parks to such a high standard and ensure they are safe and accessible for everyone to enjoy,” he added.

Speaking about Muster Green’s award, which it won for the seventh year in a row, Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin said it was ‘fantastic news’ and a ‘wonderful accolade to the Town Council’s dedicated grounds staff’.

Muster Green has won its seventh Green Flag Award. This picture shows head grounds man Andy Stempt with grounds staff members.

He said: “Haywards Heath Town Council is delighted to win this award for another successive year.”

“The Town Council take this Green Award very seriously,” he added, saying that town councillor Sandy Ellis is chair of the Haywards Heath IN BLOOM committee.

Councillor Helen Farren from East Grinstead Town Council said it is ‘great news’ that Ashplats Wood has kept its Green Flag status.

“We are privileged to have such a beautiful green open space on our doorstep that we’re able to enjoy all year round,” she said.

Research carried out by YouGov for Keep Britain Tidy over the summer showed that having access to a quality park or green space helps improve people’s mental health.

Almost six in ten (59 per cent) said they felt less stressed while in the park, while 55 per cent said they felt more positive in general.

Some 53 per cent of people visit a park or green space at least once a week and 93 percent think parks and green spaces are important to their community.

Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd congratulated everyone involved in making the Mid Sussex parks worthy of their awards.