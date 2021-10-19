This is what new top officer post has been created at West Sussex County Council

Sarah Sturrock will join the local authority early in January 2022 from the South London Partnership, a collaboration of five London boroughs, where she is currently a director.

She steps into the newly-created senior leadership role which has been designed to ‘lead a strengthened strategic function at the heart of the council’.

The assistant chief executive’s remit draws together policy, performance and information, and communications to support delivery of the commitments in the council plan to residents, partners and businesses.

Sarah Sturrock will be joining West Sussex County Council in January 2022

Ms Sturrock said: “I am excited to be joining the team at West Sussex County Council and I am looking forward to getting to know residents, members, colleagues and partners when I start in the new year.

“Through forging this new corporate strategic function, I want to support the best possible outcomes for our residents and communities, directly through our own engagement and services and through strong partnerships across the county and beyond.”

Becky Shaw, chief executive, said: “Sarah brings an impressive set of strategic and partnership skills, underpinned by a strong track record of experience in central and local government. Sarah will be a huge asset to West Sussex and I really look forward to working with her as part of the team.”

Ms Shaw has served as chief executive for both East and West Sussex county councils since January 2020 under a partnership arrangement between the two local authorities.

This followed the departure of Nathan Elvery, who was appointed West Sussex County Council’s chief executive in 2016.

The chief executive before that, Kieran Stigant, stood down in January 2014 and instead of appointing a replacement, the council created the two new posts of a chief operating officer and a transformation director, roles which were later merged in September 2014.