Thousand tonnes of salt spread on West Sussex roads

More than a 1,000 tonnes of salt have been spread on West Sussex roads over the last week of severe winter weather.

Highways teams are keeping constant watch on fast-changing weather forecasts, ready to deploy gritters to keep the county’s main routes open and passable with care.

West Sussex County Council can call on a fleet of 22 griters with snow ploughs through contractor Balfour Beatty Living Places.

In the last seven days a total of more than 1,000 tonnes of salt have been spread on West Sussex’s roads.

More than 150 community winter plans are also in place, with 50 volunteer farmers on standby, while parish and town councils also work with farmers or contractors who can assist with snow clearance when needed.

Bob Lanzer, WSCC’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “We are liaising constantly with the Met Office and have eight highway weather stations around the county, so we can combine all the information to produce a bespoke road condition forecast for the county.

“Precautionary salting operations will continue throughout the period of severe weather and snow ploughs will be fitted when required to ensure main roads are kept open.

“We advise residents and town and parish councils to monitor the @WSHighways Twitter account for updates.”

For information on how West Sussex Highways decides when to grit roads, and gritting routes, click here.

Gritting a number of major routes in West Sussex are the responsibility of the Highways Agency, such as the A27, A23 and M23.

The county council’s winter campaign website page has several sections giving advice on ‘staying warm’.

If you know or look after someone who may be susceptible to the effects of this cold weather period, please help ensure they stay warm and well and check in advance that they are prepared for this cold spell.

General advice includes:

• Stay tuned in to weather forecasts.

• Check and maintain daytime room temperatures of 21°C.

• Check bedroom night time temperatures and maintain it at 18°C or warmer.

• Keep warm and active, and if you have to go out dress warmly and wear non-slip shoes.

• If you are concerned about your own health or welfare, or that of others, please alert the emergency services click here.

Send in your snow pictures to the newsdesk.