Three-storey extension planned to former offices Three Bridges offices being converted into flats

Plans to add a three-storey extension to flats being built in Three Bridges are expected to be approved by Crawley Borough Council.

An application for 12 more two-bedroom flats at the site being converted in Russell Way will go before the planning committee on Tuesday (September 24).

The four-storey conversion of the former EDF building was approved in March 2018 and work has already started on the 42 two-bedroom flats.

A report due to be put to the committee said there had been only one objection to the application, with concerns raised about loss of light to neighbouring Beverley Mews, increased noise, and parking issues.

The developer will be asked to ensure four of the flats are affordable rented, and to provide £15,400 of Section 106 contributions to replacement trees and £6,945 to create open space such as parks or playgrounds.

The meeting will be held at the Town Hall, in The Boulevard, starting at 7.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2018/0891/FUL.