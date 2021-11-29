Haywards Heath Town Council have announced that the mechanical marvel will perform shows suitable for all at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm on Saturday (December 11).

Titan, accompanied by his teammate Dave, promises some of his very own Christmas songs and jokes by the main entrance of the shopping centre.

A town council spokesperson said the council was delighted to bring Titan back to entertain the community.

Titan the Robot at Haywards Heath Town Day 2021. Derek Martin Photography, DM21090802a.

The event will be held in partnership with Mid Sussex District Council who are administering the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, they said.

“We are hoping this will be an extra special Christmas for our community this year and we know that Titan brings his own unique kind of fun and laughter to all,” said the spokesperson.

“Make sure you put this date in your diary.”