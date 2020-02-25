Tributes to former Crawley mayor and council leader

Crawley councillors will hold one minute’s silence in honour of former mayor Howard Bloom, who died at the weekend.

The hugely popular Dr Bloom served the town as a councillor and a GP, working at the Gossops Green practice from 1981.

Former Crawley councillor Howard Bloom

His political career stretched between 1984 and 2018, including a stint as leader of the borough council in 2013/14 and mayor in 2008/09.

He represented Gossops Green from 1984 to 1991, Southgate from 2006 to 2014, and Pound Hill South and Worth from 2014 to 2018. He was also county councillor for Southgate and Crawley Central from 2009 to 2013.

Crawley Conservatives tweeted: “We are deeply saddened at the passing of our former councillor Dr Howard Bloom at the weekend. Howard served Crawley with great distinction for 20 years as a councillor until 2018, including as leader and mayor. He will be sadly missed.”

Labour’s Michael Jones added: “Very sad indeed to learn that my predecessor as county councillor for Southgate, Howard Bloom has passed away. Although we were in opposing parties, he was always incredibly good natured, and an exceptional Chair of Scrutiny at Crawley Borough Council. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Born in South Wales, Dr Bloom moved to Crawley in 1977 to work at Crawley Hospital.

In 1991, he was appointed as a senior civil servant at the Department of Health and then seconded to the Department of Social Security in 1995.

A council spokesman said a minute’s silence would be observed at the full council meeting on Wednesday (February 26).

The meeting will be held at the Charis Centre, West Green Drive, from 7.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.