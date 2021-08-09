Two Crawley children’s homes receive ‘outstanding’ rating

SUS-210908-150125001

Teasel Close and High Trees, alongside another home in Mid Sussex, were highly praised by Ofsted as places where children ‘thrive’ and are kept safe as inspectors awarded each the highest rating possible.

Reports said children were ‘loved’, ‘respected’ and ‘nurtured’ and made ‘significant and meaningful progress’ thanks to staff that ‘truly care for them and put their needs first’.

High Trees provides care and accommodation for up to four children who have moderate or severe learning disabilities, offering a mix of permanent placements and short-break care. It was inspected in late April and previously rated Good.

In its report Ofsted described how the home provides ‘highly effective services’ and its actions contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care.

Children make excellent progress while living in this home and develop a mature and responsible attitude, especially in regard to their education.

Inspectors added: “A strength of the home is the relationships that children form with the staff. Children are confident that staff truly care for them and put their needs first.”

Teasel Close provides care and accommodation for up to five children who have experienced difficulties in their lives. It was inspected in late May and was also previously rated Good.

The report said: “Every child in this home has made significant and meaningful progress. For some children, their progress has been remarkable, particularly when taking into account their past histories and experiences of trauma and disruption.

“Children thrive within a culture of respect for, and appreciation of, their individual character and needs. They benefit from close trusting relationships with the staff who care for them.”

Julian Skeates, children’s residential service lead at the county council, said: “To have one home rated outstanding by Ofsted is fantastic, so to have three within a matter of months is simply incredible. I am so proud of each and every one of our staff members who work in our homes.

“Their care, compassion and dedication every day has a hugely positive impact on the children we care for and their families, supporting the council’s aim of helping children to fulfil their potential. I want to thank them for everything they do.”

All three homes will undergo refurbishment next year as part of the council’s major investment in its whole children’s residential estate. This investment has seen the council’s three other children’s homes in Worthing, Shoreham and Durrington fully remodelled and upgraded.

Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “I echo Julian’s praise for our staff, they are the reason these three homes are all outstanding. They provide children who have disabilities and complex needs or have had a difficult start in life with the love and care they need to flourish and fulfil their potential.

“I am delighted to say we currently have opportunities to join our fantastic teams. We are looking for outstanding people to work in our outstanding children’s homes. If you have a passion for making a meaningful difference to children’s lives, then please apply.”

West Sussex County Council is currently recruiting for a range of jobs across its existing and newly refurbished children’s homes.