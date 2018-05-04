UPDATE: Crawley Borough Council elections 2018

Labour is on the verge of maintaining control of Crawley Borough Council.

A total of 12 out of 37 seats are up for election with nine holds so far.

The Tories needed to keep its own seats and take at least two from Labour with Ifield and Southgate being the two likeliest candidates.

But Labour’s Raj Sharma has held on to his seat in Southgate by just 14 votes.

Only Ifield, Furnace Green and Northgate have to be declared.

The count is being held at the K2 Leisure Centre.

See previous election updates here