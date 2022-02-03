Commenting after speaking in the House of Commons at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Smith said: “Global Britain is about investment in our defence and research, strengthening our security, and championing free trade around the world.

“This is what the Government has started doing and I welcome the progress made already in securing trade agreements. For the first time in almost half a century the interests of the British people and their businesses can be the priority in our trade agreements, which is reflective of our place as a free trading nation.

Crawley MP Henry Smith

“We can of course continue to go further to enhance this prosperity and that’s what I’m calling on the Government to get on and deliver.”

Speaking in the House of Commons, Henry Smith MP asked the Prime Minister: “Two years ago this week, despite the best efforts of the Opposition, this Government delivered on the democratic decision to leave the European Union. Despite there being a global pandemic in the two years since, more than 70 free trade agreements have been signed.

“However, as we recover, many more opportunities can be realised. Will the Prime Minister commit to appointing a Minister with responsibility for realising the Brexit freedoms and benefits that will boost all our constituencies?”

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, responded: “Mr Speaker, you can hear from the chuntering opposite that they still want to take this thing back. They still want to cancel Brexit, but it is largely thanks to Brexit that we had the fastest vaccine roll-out in Europe, that we have been able to deliver our freeports and that we have been able to do 60 or 70 free trade deals around the world.