West Sussex rubbish tips set to switch over to winter opening times

The opening times for centres will be 9am - 4pm until March 31, 2022.

Most sites will continue to open on the same days with the exception of Burgess Hill, Chichester, Worthing, and Crawley which will open for six days a week during the winter months.

Chichester will close on Tuesdays, while Burgess Hill, Worthing, and Crawley will close on Thursdays.

Household Waste Recycling Sites in West Sussex operate different opening hours during summer and winter

Horsham will close on Tuesday and Wednesday each week.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “To offer residents a robust and reliable service all year long, we reduce the opening hours at our Recycling Centres during winter months when the demand is lower.

“This means we can keep the sites open for longer hours over the summer months when demand is much higher.”

Online pre-booking remains in place for Recycling Centres in Bognor Regis, Crawley, Horsham, Littlehampton, Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing.

Householders who drive a commercial-type vehicle are also being reminded to obtain a free permit before arriving.

The permits are designed to help address congestion at the sites and eliminate illegal disposal of commercial waste.