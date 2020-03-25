West Sussex social care services continuing but weddings postponed during coronavirus outbreak

Front-line services for the most vulnerable residents in West Sussex will continue during the coronavirus outbreak.

This includes social care provision for children, young people and adults, West Sussex County Council has confirmed.

The authority has had to make a number of changes in light of stay at home measures enacted by the Government to curb the spread of the virus.

Services that have closed include library services, household waste and recycling sites and some children and family centres.

Further changes have been made including postponing all weddings and civil partnerships.

The registration service will not be carrying out any birth registration appointments for the next three weeks, beginning today (Wednesday March 25).

Some schools remain open to children of those who need to attend including the children of key workers.

The Fire Service has robust plans in place to continue to deliver an emergency response however non-critical work in the community is being reduced.

A full list of the services that have been affected is available online.

Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “I want to thank all of the dedicated council staff who continue to support children, young people and their families; those in our adults’ services who are supporting our older residents and carers; and teachers who are keeping our schools open so that parents and carers can help in the fight against the virus.

“These are worrying times for all of us and I want to thank residents in West Sussex who are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of coronavirus and for their understanding as we stop providing the services we take so much pride in delivering under normal circumstances.”

For service updates {http://www.westsussex.gov.uk/coronavirus|visit the West Sussex County Council website|visit the West Sussex County Council website