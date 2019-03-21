‘Widely-respected’ Crawley councillor stands down

A ‘widely respected’ Labour county councillor has submitted her resignation due to a change in personal circumstances.

Sue Mullins, who represents Northgate and West Green at County Hall, will be replaced as Labour group leader by Michael Jones.

Her decision means a by-election is expected to be held on Thursday May 2, the same day as the Crawley Borough Council elections.

A statement from Labour explained that a change in Mrs Mullins’ personal circumstances have made it difficult for her to continue as a county councillor given the significant travelling required from Crawley to Chichester.

She will still be standing as a candidate in the borough council elections in May.

Mr Jones said: “It is a very sad day, Sue Mullins is widely respected on the council and we thank her for her commitment and service to this county.

“She has been a formidable campaigner, speaking up for all residents of West Sussex and the council has been all the better for her work.

“I feel certain my councillor colleagues, Sue’s local residents and Labour party members from across West Sussex will want to join with me in thanking her deeply, and wishing her the very best for the future.

“We will work in the forthcoming by-election to elect a new Labour county councillor who will be able to continue the fine work that she has done over the years.”