Poor weather continuing to cause delays and cancellations at Gatwick Airport

Poor weather is continuing to cause flights to be cancelled and delayed at Gatwick Airport today.

Multiple flights were disrupted as foggy weather swept across the south east yesterday.

The airport said the weather was continuing to affect flights today and has advised passengers to check flight details with thier airlines before they travel.

A spokesman added: “Fog across the South East of England may continue to cause some delays and cancellations at the airport today. We know this is extremely frustrating and our teams are working hard to get you on your way as quickly as possible. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information.”

On Twitter Gatwick said the fog had now cleared and it was expecting services to resume as normal this afternoon.